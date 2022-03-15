New Hanover County seniors hold roundtable with board members to discuss issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County students made their voices heard Tuesday morning by holding a roundtable with members of the county school board.

The discussion was organized to allow students the opportunity to let board members know what they feel is working and what needs to be adjusted.

Students from every high school in the county were present.

The seniors say they’re hopeful their ideas will make a difference in the generations that follow.

“Our job is to tell them, ‘hey this is working’ or ‘this isn’t working’,” Ashley High School senior Isaiah Singleton said. “We’re here to help them make those decisions and make those changes accordingly so we can benefit the entirety of the district.”

Singleton says he never expected to see so many students turn out but is happy to know their opinions will make a difference.