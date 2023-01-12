New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition

Timothy Spell, New Hanover County Police office deputy sheriff, fires a M-9 pistol during the excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base (Photo: Sabrina Fuller)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition.

The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.

The 4th SFS invited local law enforcement agencies, local civic leaders, and service members to compete in the EIC event.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Spell, a member of their Emergency Response Team, competed in the event. The EIC pistol match tested participants on their handling of a Barretta M-9 or Sig Sauer P320 pistol, their response time and the efficiency of their shots when firing at 25-yard targets. The times allotted for each contestant to shoot ranged from four seconds to two and a half minutes.

Deputy Spell placed second in the competition.

“I think the training is the most important aspect of the competition,” Spell said. “It’s important to build relationships that can help improve our training, while also being able to compete among other people.”