New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds K-9 ‘Mike’, named for Detective who died of COVID-19

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its family named for a member of their team who died of COVID-19 in February.

11-month-old K-9 ‘Mike’ is a Belgian Malinois being trained in dual purpose Patrol work.

Once Mike completes his training, the Sheriff’s Office says he will be assigned to Deputy M. Hook.

Mike is named for Detective Michael W. Godwin, who died on February 27th from COVID-19.

Godwin served with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for over nine years before his death.