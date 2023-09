New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces date for National Night Out

National Night Out at Long Leaf Park (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The annual National Night Out event is returning this October.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the October 4th event at Long Leaf Park.

Organizers say there will be food, games, emergency vehicle, law enforcement personnel, music and family fun.