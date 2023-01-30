New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 ‘Flash’

K9 Flash has died (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A beloved member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died.

The Office announced the death of Deputy K9 Flash on Saturday morning.

Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, before transferring to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 where he served until his retirement in 2018.

While with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for catching several criminals and the recovery of numerous evidence items.

The Sheriff’s Office says “he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him”.