New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Niko

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office K9 Niko has died (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of K9 Niko.

Niko died from kidney failure on Tuesday.

He was assigned to Master Deputy J. Whitley and was a dual purpose patrol canine. Master Deputy J. Whitley and K9 Niko were awarded the Novice Award which represents the top score from a first time handler and canine at the United States Police Canine Association certification.

K9 Niko was responsible for numerous drug and money seizures, according to the Sheriff’s Office.