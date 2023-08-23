New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Niko
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of K9 Niko.
Niko died from kidney failure on Tuesday.
He was assigned to Master Deputy J. Whitley and was a dual purpose patrol canine. Master Deputy J. Whitley and K9 Niko were awarded the Novice Award which represents the top score from a first time handler and canine at the United States Police Canine Association certification.
K9 Niko was responsible for numerous drug and money seizures, according to the Sheriff’s Office.