New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20.

A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.

The crash caused her car to spin and hit a third car.

The 88-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper says the woman is expected to be charged with Failure to Yield.