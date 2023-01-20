New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in car accident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Fri., Jan. 20.
A trooper says an 88-year-old woman traveling east on Sidbury Road around 4:15 p.m. attempted to turn into her driveway when she hit a deputy who was driving west.
The crash caused her car to spin and hit a third car.
The 88-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The trooper says the woman is expected to be charged with Failure to Yield.