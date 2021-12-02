New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Man

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man, Luiz Fernando Damatta (Age 45).

Damatta was last seen leaving 89 Holland Drive, Wilmington in a burgundy 2002 Ford Taurus.

Damatta is a white male, at a height of 6’3, and approximately 225 pounds.

He has a skinny build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a sun on his hand, and a tattoo of a master parachutist jump and wings on his arm.

If you have any information regarding this missing person’s case, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 798-4200. The Sheriff’s Office is located at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne, North Carolina.