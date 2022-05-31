New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Aloni Janae Wade was reported missing on Saturday. (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Aloni Janae Wade was last seen in the 300 block of Hannah Drive in Wilmington, and was reported missing on Saturday.

She is 5’4″ and 115 lb with a small build, brown eyes, and black braids in a bun. She also has a nose piercing, and attends school in Bladen County.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact NHSO at 910-798-4200.