New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Zoey Taylor-Clemmons, 15, was last seen near Princess Street in Wilmington on Friday, August 11, 2023. Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Zoey Taylor-Clemmons, 15, was last seen near Princess Street in Wilmington on Friday, August 11. She is Black, with brown eyes, and black hair in braids. She also has an unknown tattoo on her left arm, and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, light blue sweatpants and sparkly croc style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.