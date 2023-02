New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a robbery that took place at Burger King in Ogden (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the suspect showed a firearm and demanded money.

The Sheriff’s Office says you can contact them anonymously HERE at 910 798-4162.