New Hanover County starting Christmas tree recycling for residents next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If you are a resident of New Hanover County, already thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree once festivities wrap up next week, you can drop them off at a few locations locally.

New Hanover County’s free Christmas Tree Recycling will begin on Monday December 26th and last through January 31st for New Hanover County residents.

Only real trees will be accepted, and they ask that you remove all lights, ornaments, stands, and tinsel.

“Once you get to the Home Depot locations, in their parking lot they’ll have a fenced in area and we will have signage out there as well to direct folks where to take them,” said Director of New Hanover County Recycling & Solid Waste, Joe Suleyman.

Both the Monkey Junction and Eastwood Road Home Depots will have drop off sections, as well as the New Hanover County Landfill.