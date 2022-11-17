New Hanover County surplus property for sale to non-profits, then general public

Surplus property for sale to non-profits, then to general public in New Hanover County (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At its Monday night meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations, allowing for the sale of these items to non-profit organizations before the remaining items are sold through online public auction.

A complete list of the surplus items up for sale is available here.

From November 16th until the 22nd, non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to inspect and purchase some of the items before they go on sale to the general public.

Any remaining property will be offered for sale beginning December 1st using GOVDEALS, a company who provides online auction services to government agencies.

Items from the current Government Center building will then be available for inspection and purchase from non-profits before they are sold to the public.

Registration is required for bidding and all items are sold “as is”.

For more information, you can click here to go to the New Hanover County website.