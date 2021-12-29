New Hanover County to adopt CDC’s shortened quarantine recommendations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County has adopted the CDC’s updated recommendations for shortened isolation and quarantine times.

According to the CDC, people with Covid-19 who are asymptomatic should remain in isolation for five days followed by five days of wearing a mask.

This also affects those who are only exposed to Covid-19. People who are unvaccinated and those who have not gotten the booster shot of a Covid-19 shot in the last six months should also quarantine if exposed for five days, following up with an additional five days masked. Those who have their booster don’t need to quarantine if exposed, but should get tested and wear their mask for 10 days.

Dr. Paul Kamitsuka with Wilmington Health says the Omicron variant is twice as contagious as the delta variant.

“It’s very important to make sure they wear a mask,” Kamitsuka said. “Everybody should be wearing a mask when they’re out. And again, it’s because the Omicron variant is so contagious.”

Kamitsuka also said he’s seen a major increase in people getting tested and the Cape Fear’s percent positivity during the holidays.