New Hanover County Vector Control tells how you can help reduce mosquitoes at your house

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Health officials in New Hanover County recently confirmed that some mosquitoes in the county have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

We reached out to the county to learn more about mosquitoes in the area and how they are managed.

New Hanover County Vector Control said there are two ways they eradicate mosquitoes.

They do so either biologically by placing fish in the wild because fish are natural predators for mosquitoes, or by controlled pesticide sprays.

Senior Vector Operator, Doug Scholz, said there are a few ways to keep mosquitoes from breeding in your yards and it starts with simple habit changes.

“Number one issue throughout the year is people breeding mosquitoes at their own house as far as containers go — tires, kid’s toys, flowerpots, bird baths, stuffed up gutters — stuff like that,” Scholz said.

Scholz said the pesticide they spray is EPA approved and shouldn’t harm you.

If you see pesticide trucks in your area, step inside for next half hour just to avoid direct exposure.