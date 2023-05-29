New Hanover County Veterans Council hosts Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Veterans Council hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wilmington National Cemetery on Monday.

“It means we’re always taking an opportunity to always remind ourselves not to forget. One of the easiest things to do is to go home and sit on the coach and forget. So every year, we come out here as emotional as it is, and we remember” said Curt Farrison, Vietnam Veteran and President of the Wilmington Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.

Hundreds gathered to remember those who lost their lives in active-duty service.

Monday’s ceremony included remarks from guest speakers, a two-bell ceremony and a rifle salute.

Chrissy Sanford, a former U.S. Army Colonel who spoke at the event, says this day comes with many emotions.

“Memorial Day is truly about remembering, thanking, especially the families of the fallen. Because they are ultimately the ones that have to live with what happened. Many times, I think ‘why not me,’ ‘why was it somebody else?’ Sanford explained.

When asking Curt Farrison how it felt to come out to the ceremony, he gave an interesting answer.

“I’m asked often, like you did, you said ‘how does it feel to come out here?’ Well, you know this is never going to change and the only way it will change is we stop have to having wars, then we don’t have to come. You know, maybe there will be a generation one day where this won’t be necessary,” said Farrison.