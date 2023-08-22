New Hanover County visitor spending topped $1 billion in 2022

Visitor spending surpassed $1 billion in 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in history, visitor spending surpassed $1 billion in 2022 for New Hanover County.

The total represents an increase of 13.9 percent from 2021 spending.

New Hanover County maintained its rank as 7th in visitor spending among North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“We are excited to report that visitor spending in New Hanover County exceeded the $1 billion mark in 2022, setting a new benchmark. This increase in visitor spending is a welcome sign that tourism in our destination continues to grow,” stated Kim Hufham, president/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority.

Statewide, visitor spending in 2022 rose 15.2 percent to reach a record $33.3 billion. Direct tourism employment increased 9.8 percent to 216,900.

Pender County also reported record visitor spending for last year.