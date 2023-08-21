Pender County announces record visitor spending for 2022

Pender County set another record year of tourism spending in 2022

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Tourism has announced another record year in visitor economic impact.

Since 2018, over $100 million has been spent each year in the county, with the overall number growing each of those years.

Pender County spending increased by 14.7 percent from 2021 to $189.66 million in 2022.

“The tourism industry in Pender County continues to grow and once again, visitor spending hit an all-time high in our county,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism Director. “Tourism is driven by natural resources and outdoor recreation, history, agriculture and aquaculture, and film. Pender County offers visitors all these attractions.”

Statewide, visitor spending in 2022 rose 15.2 percent to reach a record $33.3 billion.