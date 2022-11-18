New Hanover High School reopens Brogden Hall

Legendary basketball gym was closed almost 3 years for renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s back.

The building where New Hanover Wildcat’s state championship banners hang has officially been reopened.

The reopening meant a lot to Wildcats of the past and present.

I remember being here as a kid and it used to be packed for the Jason Battles and even some of the people here today,” said girl’s head coach Rshad Gattison. “I just can’t wait to see everybody play.”

“It’s one of those things that you don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” said boy’s head coach Kurt Angel. “Back in 2012 the last time we won a state championship this place was packed and the atmosphere – it’s unmatched from any gym around here.”