New Hanover High teacher named Southeast Region Teacher of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Abbey Nobles, a high school English teacher at New Hanover High School, has been named the Southeast Region Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Nobles was also named New Hanover County Schools’ 2021-2022 high school and overall teacher of the year earlier this year. She is a graduate of UNC-Wilmington, and has been teaching at New Hanover High for the past six years.

Through her work with the NHCS Equity Workgroup, the district says she has emphasized student voice. She serves as co-leader of the subcommittee to form school site groups to provide a space for students as a part of the Student Equity Teams. In addition, she works with the Equity Workgroup to provide parent information sessions and Implicit Bias training for students.

“Mrs. Nobles is a teacher who truly meets students where they are,” Superintendent Dr. Foust said. “Her classroom is a welcoming environment for all students. Her lessons are carefully crafted to make personal connections with students and the curriculum.”

Nobles will move forward to compete with eight other educators across the state for North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be named in the spring.