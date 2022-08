New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon.

The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington.

Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library were read by several guest readers for two hours non-stop for the kids to enjoy.