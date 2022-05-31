New Hanover school board incumbent requests recount after taking 5th place in primary election

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County School Board member is seeking a recount after losing his bid for reelection, following the county’s canvassing of votes on May 27.

Nelson Beaulieu submitted a request for a recount to the New Hanover County Board of Elections on Monday. On election night, May 17, Beaulieu held a three-vote lead over Jennah Bosch for the final democratic nomination for school board.

After Friday’s canvass, Bosch gained five votes, and is now leading Beaulieu by two votes.

“My expectations are really just to make sure that the count is a accurate as possible. You know, if it was 10 votes or 15 votes, I really wouldn’t think about requesting a recount, but this race is going to be decided on the margins,” said Nelson Beaulieu.

Bosch, incumbent Judy Justice, Dorian Cromartie, and Veronica Mclaurin-Brown are the four democratic candidates expected to be on the ballot in the November general election.