New Hanover’s TJ Rennie steps down as soccer coach

Won 202 games in 11 seasons, including 2022 state championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – WWAY has confirmed that New Hanover boys soccer coach TJ Rennie has stepped down from his coaching position but will remain with the school as a teacher and assistant athletic director.

BREAKING: @nhhs_sports boys soccer coach TJ Rennie is stepping down after 11 seasons. Rennie went 202-49-19 (35-10 in the playoffs) and guided the Wildcats to the 2021 4A state championship. Rennie will continue to teach at New Hanover and will serve as the assistant AD pic.twitter.com/eTpbzamoKr — CoastalPreps – Tim Hower (@CoastalPreps) April 4, 2023

Athletic Director Larry Sampson said the Wildcats will certainly miss having him lead the program.

“We are losing one of the BEST soccer coaches in the state but we are happy that he is getting to spend more time with his family,” said Sampson.