New Hanover’s TJ Rennie steps down as soccer coach

Won 202 games in 11 seasons, including 2022 state championship
Jake Eichstaedt,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – WWAY has confirmed that New Hanover boys soccer coach TJ Rennie has stepped down from his coaching position but will remain with the school as a teacher and assistant athletic director.

Athletic Director Larry Sampson said the Wildcats will certainly miss having him lead the program.

“We are losing one of the BEST soccer coaches in the state but we are happy that he is getting to spend more time with his family,” said Sampson.

