New holistic recovery program opens in Wilmington Friday

New treatment program specializing in a holistic approach to addiction, named Tree House Recovery NC, opens Friday in New Hanover County

New treatment program with holistic approach to addiction coming to New Hanover County (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tree House Recovery NC located at 1118 N 4th St, Wilmington, NC on Friday, July 22nd.

Tree House Recovery NC is an intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment program specializing in a holistic approach to treating addiction.

Their treatment program is designed for those who need more structure and support than traditional therapy but who do not require residential care.

CEO, Justin McMillen started Tree House Recovery 10 years ago in Costa Mesa, California by making a commitment to developing a unique approach to treating addiction.

While offering a biopsychosocial model to treat addiction, they incorporate a variety of methods of training, interpersonal process groups, psychoeducational groups, family program, individual counseling, and mindful movement/meditation groups.

Unlike most other treatment centers, Tree House will be offering CrossFit and functional fitness classes for individuals in recovery throughout the week, open to the entire recovery community in Wilmington, free of charge.

Brent Botros, the program director at Tree House NC, went through the program 7 years ago as a client himself and experienced life-changing effects, unlike any other programs he previously participated in.

As a native of Wilmington, NC, Brent is aware of the local opioid crisis and knew that Tree House was something he needed to bring back to his hometown.

“We have a solution to the local opioid crisis, and we need North Carolina’s help,” said Botros as he prepares for an influx of patients seeking help at Tree House.