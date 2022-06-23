New Leadership announced for East Bladen High School

Ms. Georgia Spaulding will be the new principal at East Bladen High School (Photo: Bladen County Schools)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools is pleased to announce Ms. Georgia Spaulding will be the new principal at East Bladen High School effective July 1st, 2022.

Ms. Spaulding comes to East Bladen High with many years of experience not only in the classroom but in school administration as well.

A Columbus County native, Spaulding earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Campbell University and began her career in education teaching mathematics at Harnett Central Middle School.

She continued to further her education, earning a master’s degree in school counseling and school administration.

Spaulding’s first assignment in school administration was in 2001 and she has held a principal position since 2002, serving in both middle and elementary schools.

She has been the principal at Evergreen Elementary School since 2016.

Throughout her many years in education, Spaulding has helped lead schools to reach both Met and Expected growth recognition by the state.

She continues to seek out opportunities for professional development having participated in the Distinguished Leadership program and Principals as Technology Leaders.

Ms. Spaulding was recognized as Principal of the Year for Columbus County Schools in 2018.

Ms. Spaulding’s teaching, counseling and school leadership have impacted the lives of thousands of students.

Her work ethic and passion for helping others continue to serve as intrinsic motivation that she brings to her role as a school leader.

“We are excited about the leadership and experience Ms. Spaulding will bring to East Bladen High School,” remarked Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson. “She will provide the strong and consistent leadership that our Eagle’s Nest family is looking for.”

Within the district the following new leadership appointments have been made for the 2022-2023 school year.

Bladen Lakes Primary School

Ms. Jennifer Marlowe has been named the new principal for Bladen Lakes Primary School. Ms. Marlowe has worked in education for 17 years. Nine of those years have been with Bladen County Schools, where she most recently served as assistant principal at Bladenboro Primary School. A product of Bladen County Schools, Ms. Marlowe is excited to join the Bladen Lakes Primary Family. “I look forward to continuing the wonderful work of providing our students an exceptional education.”

Mr. David Wimert will join East Arcadia as principal for the upcoming year. Having spent the last 13 years serving the students of Bladen County Schools, most recently as assistant principal at West Bladen High School, Mr. Wimert is looking forward to being a visible leader of the East Arcadia community. With a focus on servant leadership, he will set high expectations for the students and staff.

Elizabethtown Middle School

Ms. Joyce Spencer will be the new principal at Elizabethtown Middle School. Ms. Spencer has been with Bladen County Schools for 18 years, teaching at Booker T. Washington, serving as assistant principal at Elizabethtown Middle School and most recently as principal at Plain View Primary School. “I am excited to return to the Cougar family,” shared Ms. Spencer. “This upcoming school year, I am eager to build relationships with our parents and community to support the needs of our students.”

Plain View Primary School

Mr. Jason Folsom is looking forward to helping the students of Plain View Primary continue to learn and grow as he joins the Busy Bees as principal. Mr. Folsom has worked in education since 2005 in various capacities—educator, coach, assistant principal and most recently as principal of Bladen Lakes Primary School.

“We have great leaders in our district and our schools,” said Atkinson. “It is always great when new leadership comes from within the Bladen County Schools family and I am confident that our principals are ready to lead their new school families.”

The district also shares the following new assistant principal (AP) placements:

Bladenboro Primary School- Ms. Celeste Lennon

Clarkton School of Discovery- Ms. Shannon Ross

East Bladen High School- Mr. Brendan McCarthy will join current assistant principal, Ms. Joy Matthis

Elizabethtown Middle School- Mr. Chris Carroll

Tar Heel Middle School- Mr. Jamaal Dunham

West Bladen High School- Dr. Renee Steele and Ms. Pamela Bryant

The district is returning to having two assistant principals at the traditional high schools.

2017 was the last year that the high schools had two APs and this initiative is being restored to provide better support to the students, principal and the entire school family.

“East and West Bladen High Schools are much larger campuses and the second APs will be another visible leader for our school community to rely on and to help address the safety and welfare of our students,” said Atkinson.

The district is planning to host several Meet the Principal events and additional details will be forthcoming.