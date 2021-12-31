New market highlighting Black-owned businesses in Wilmington to be held in February

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new market in Wilmington showcasing minority small businesses will be held monthly, beginning next year.

It’s called The Black Market. The first event will be held February 5, at 1930 Castle Hayne Road Suite 110. Co-founder and small business owner Denise Wiggins says she and her daughter, Alex Perry, decided to host the market to showcase local black-owned businesses, providing them with a space to sell goods and services, and network with other business owners.

“If we can bring something together, where it stands strictly for minorities, black business owners, we can evolve more. When we come together, and work together in numbers, we tend to grow bigger and faster,” said Denise Wiggins, co-founder of The Black Market.

Some of the vendors that will be present at the inaugural event will be Einnaf Cosmetics, Anointed Creation Event Space, Pretty inCraftables, Family First Personal Care Home

Tricia’s Nana Pudding , Fredia’s Soul Food, Kimetically LLC, Taylor’s Bling, Ronniz Closet, The Bash Pad, GovCon Chicks, and #WhatsYourPink.