New mocktail business comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If one of your resolutions for the new year is to consume less alcohol, a new Wilmington business is here to help.

Mocksie is a brand new mocktail business based in Downtown Wilmington. They offer non-alcoholic wines, beers, seltzers, and mixed drinks.

Whether you are staying dry for January, for the day, week, or forever, Mocksie is a way for you to gather with friends, socialize, and have fun, without having to drink alcohol.

It’s also a lower calorie option.

Carter Jewell is the owner of Mocksie, and says their mission is to provide a beverage that you can enjoy without the pressure or trigger of alcohol.

“I think our mission with Mocksie is just to provide empathy and understanding that there are many reasons why people might want a non-alcoholic beverage. Whether it’s sober for the moment, sober for January, or sober forever,” said Jewell.

Just getting started in November, Mocksie is growing one step at a time. For now, they have a tasting room located on Princess Street, bartend events, and host pop-up shops.

The business will host several events throughout the month where you can enjoy and sample their mocktails.

To see more on what Mocksie has to offer, you can click here.