New Series: Wilmington Campaign honors diversity in Civil War

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina Historic Sites, New Hanover County Public Library, and Cameron Art Museum have partnered to commemorate the diverse people in the Civil War Campaign of Wilmington.

Between December 1864 and February 1865 Union Forces launched the Wilmington Campaign to close the final port city in the Confederacy.

“Dwell with Gratitude and Pride”’ – New Perspective on the Wilmington Campaign seeks to recognize men of various backgrounds who contributed to the battles in the lower Cape Fear Region.

On Saturday the three guided tours at the Fort Fisher Historic site focused on the role of enslaved and free laborers, U.S. Colored Troops, and the U.S. Sailors who participated in the first battle of the Wilmington Campaign.

Fort Fisher Education and Outreach Coordinator Kaitlin O’Connor said it’s time those whose contributions have been kept out of Civil War History be acknowledged.

“It very well could have been a different outcome, the U.S. Colored Troops, these sailors of color play a vital role in Civil War History, and its past time that we acknowledge that,” she said. “And this new series really allows us that interpretative space that hopefully brings them dignity, and honors their memory.”

The segment will continue Sunday at the New Hanover County Downtown Library with a lecture that will focus on the diverse people caught up in the battles.

Next Saturday, January 14, is the Fort Fisher’s Battle Anniversary Program.

There will be an artillery demonstration at 10 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Site historian Ray Flowers will lecture on “The Sword of Fort Fisher” (and the surrender) at 11 p.m. and again at 2 p.m.

Costumed interpreters will be on the grounds talking with visitors all day, and will be focused on sharing the history of Civil War medicine.

Anyone interested in the guided tours or library speaker series is asked to register beforehand, however, advanced registration is not mandatory, but does help staff prepare for programming.

Additional tour times may be added in response to public interest, register either email kaitlin.oconnor@ncdcr.gov or call 910-251-7347.

More information can be found here.