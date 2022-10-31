New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland.

It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5 thousand square feet of space.

Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard.

Laurence Nadeau, Commercial Real Estate Broker with Creative Commercial Properties told us who will be moving into some of the buildings.

“It’s going to be a unique mix of tenants, were hoping to catch some more service users for the local community. Currently we have an automotive mechanic, an air conditioning contractor, a gym, and a brewery. Those are the first four tenets that we have signed up,” said Nadeau.

Nadeau says phase one of the buildings are expected to be finished in about a month, and phase two in early 2023.