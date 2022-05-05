New video shows destructive tornado forming, moving through Andover

ANDOVER, KS (WWAY) — The City of Andover shared video from two City Hall security cameras Wednesday showing Friday’s destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town.

Andover is now assessing more than 180 structures damaged by the storm. All have been given the rating of safe, unsafe, habitable or limited entry. Four people suffered minor injuries.

In Sedgwick County, 35 structures were impacted and more than 25 of those are considered severely damaged.

Three people in the county had injuries directly related to the tornado. One woman remains hospitalized with a back injury. No one died.