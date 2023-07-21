New ‘WisTL’ app for film fanatics worldwide

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever heard of “WisTLing?” It’s a term trademarked by a single mom, who also labels herself an inventor.

Vanessa Silva is the inventor of ‘WisTL’.

‘WisTL’ stands for “where is that location” and it’s an app that allows film fanatics to find production locations of movies and T.V. series. She shared a little about her life and how the app came to be.

Vanessa Silva said following a divorce, she began waitressing.

With customers constantly inquiring about nearby filming locations, she decided to come up with a way to help answer those questions.

“About a year ago, I set out to give the activity a term. So, we’re calling it “WisTLing” and I trademarked that term and then built a tool for people to use,” Silva said.

Silva said with Southeastern North Carolina being a popular place for filming, she can’t think of a better place for this app to have originated.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a popular Amazon Prime series and it was filmed in Southport.

‘WisTL’ will direct you to various filming locations from the series and will include facts and tidbits about the show for fans to enjoy.

She said she is thankful for the support she has received as ‘WisTL’ continues to grow.

“To have an idea years ago, to finally see it out there and see people using it and excited about it, and behind — behind me. It means everything,” Silva said.

‘WisTL’ is a web-based app. So, to download it, access it first online and you’ll be prompted to add it to your home screen. This app extends worldwide. So, you can join in on the wave of “WisTLing” from anywhere!