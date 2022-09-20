Newly installed Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island

Water Safety Station stolen in Oak Island (Photo: Oak Island Police Department Facebook)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A device used to save lives in Oak Island was stolen on Monday.

According to Oak Island Police, the Water Safety Station located at SE 69th street was vandalized and stolen.

It was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The town of Oak Island recently installed these devices. The water safety stations were provided through the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, started by Kelly Helbig after her 4-year-old son Jack drowned in a lake.

“The theft of one of these stations, whether for the purpose of a souvenir or spite, could directly place others in danger,” Oak Island Police wrote in a Facebook post.

On September 14th, one of the newly-installed stations helped rescue a swimmer who became fatigued.

If you have information as to the where the Safety Station, its sign, or Rescue Tube may be, contact the Police Department. You can use the anonymous form on the Town of Oak Island’s website.