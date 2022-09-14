Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer

A recently-installed water safety station has helped save a fatigued swimmer (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer.

Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.

Upon arriving, responders observed that bystanders had already used two of the rescue tubes provided at the nearby water safety station. Using the tubes, they were able to assist the boogie boarder and help them get safely back to shore.

The water safety stations were provided through the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, started by Kelly Helbig after her 4-year-old son Jack drowned in a lake.