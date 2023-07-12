NHC Arboretum hosting second annual Trash’N Fash’N Show

Participants are needed for the Trash’N Fash’N Show (Photo: Plastic Ocean Project)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students from Issac Bear Early College and Plastic Ocean Project are hosting the 2nd Annual Trash’N Fash’N Show at the NHC Arboretum.

Area fashionistas and mindful creatives of all ages are being encouraged to create and model their own unique garments.

A panel of judges will award prizes for the highest scoring designs. Items can be made from old fabrics, used clothing, cardboard, paper, plastic and other single use materials. The sign up deadline for designers is July 29th.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage folks to consider their shopping patterns and steer away from cheap clothes that they quickly toss. Participants are to incorporate recycled and upcycled materials into their designs and create stylish alternatives to wasteful “Fast Fashion” options.

The Trash’N Fash’N Show will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th.