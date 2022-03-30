New Hanover County Endowment begins community advisory council application process

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Community Endowment is now accepting applications from residents who wish to be considered for the community advisory council.

The inaugural council will be an integral part of helping the Endowment better understand the needs of New Hanover.

Members will serve as NHCE ambassadors, acting as liaisons between the Endowment and community. In addition, the CAC will advise the board of directors on challenges and opportunities as well as provide expert guidance on the Endowment’s focus areas including education, health and social equity, public safety and community development.

“Our impact will be amplified by the relationships fostered through the council. I encourage those seeking the opportunity to deeply engage with the community to apply,” said CEO and President William Buster. “The members’ knowledge of our community will be invaluable to the success of the Endowment’s work.”

The application will be open for six weeks from March 31 to May 13.

During that time, the Endowment will hold informational sessions aimed to touch people who may not otherwise consider applying. During these meetings, people will learn what to expect from the application process and experience of serving on the council.

Specific dates, times and locations will be made available on the NHCE website. Once the application process is complete, the board of directors will review submissions and vote to confirm their selections. The Endowment expects to announce the council’s membership in June.

The ideal candidates will have demonstrated collaboration skills and prior service to the community. At the time of selection, the board of directors will consider the balance of gender, race and ethnicity represented on the CAC to ensure the demographics of the community are reflected.

Individuals interested in applying can access the application online at nhcendowment.org/get-involved.