NHCHHS offering vaccinations before traveling abroad

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are interest in being vaccinated before traveling abroad, you can now get your shots locally.

This is part of the New Hanover County Health and Human Services international travel clinic.

The clinic will start seeing patients by appointments starting May 9th and will provide a variety of vaccines, including Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Typhoid Fever, and other routine vaccinations.

Payment is still required.

Before this, you would have to travel to Raleigh for the shots.