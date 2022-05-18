NHCo Commission Race: Olson-Boseman loses reelection bid, Zapple moves forward

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are two spots up for grabs on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

The two incumbents, Rob Zapple and Julia Olson-Boseman, both filed for reelection and were joined by newcomer Travis Robinson in the Democratic primary.

Robinson received nearly 2,500 more votes than Olson-Boseman, effectively ending her bid for a third term in office.

“It’s humbling to me that the message got out to the citizens of my want to serve on the board of commissioners,” Robinson said. “I’m thankful of Julia’s service of state senator and county commissioner. It tells me people are looking for a change.”

Zapple was the top vote getter with 11,118 votes, followed by Robinson with 8,048 votes. Olson-Boseman received 5,579 votes.

There were four Republicans facing off for a chance to represent New Hanover County, including former Carolina Beach Mayor Lean Pierce. Pierce and Tom Toby were the two top vote getters and will move forward in the general election to face off against Zapple and Robinson.

“I’ll support whoever wins. I want the best candidate for New Hanover County, whoever that is,” Pierce said. “I hope it’s me but if it’s someone else I will support them as well.”

These results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.