NHCS Board of Education member files complaint with State Board of Elections against fellow candidate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Board of Education member and candidate has filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections.

Nelson Beaulieu alleges current board member and candidate Judy Justice misled voter by printing palm cards promoting herself, as well as two other candidates, saying they were New Hanover County Board of Education teacher-endorsed candidates.

Beaulieu cited a post Justice made, which said her cards were paid for by teachers. Justice’s financial records indicate she received a large donation from Jen Mangrum, a former state senate candidate.

Justice says she received donations from Mangrum and teachers in the area, and those funds paid for the palm cards. Beaulieu says he still has concerns.

“Confidence in elections are at an all time low,” he said. “That we’re just ok with well politics is politics, a vote received and a vote deceived is the same and it’s not the same. I think it is deceitful and I’m disappointed. I don’t think that’s how we should be conducting politics in New Hanover County.”

“I have had literally hundreds of phone calls, emails, texts, messages, teachers support myself and these other two candidates,” explained Judy Justice. “So I had a palm card to put it on there. I’ve never had somebody before that lost so big and feels it’s other people’s faults besides himself.”

Beaulieu says he’s filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections and plans to file a complaint with the North Carolina Democratic Party. Beaulieu lost his reelection bid by two votes, and has asked for a recount.