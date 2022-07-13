NHCS working to update seclusion and restraint policy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is working to revamp its policy on the management of student behavior.

Julie Varnam, assistant superintendent of student support, gave an update on the use of seclusion and restraint at Tuesday night’s meeting. She says it’s “incremental work” and they are working on creating mechanisms that are proactive rather than reactive.

Parents, like Sandy Eyles, who are advocating for the end of using seclusion rooms are grateful the work is being done but would like to see a more concrete goal of ending the use of seclusion rooms starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

“It gives schools time to rework IEPs, it gives them time to get training in place, it gives them time to buy into a new culture and a new way of responding to children,” Eyles said. “I’m worried that if the board doesn’t act quickly, we’re not going to give our staff enough time to prepare for this change.”

Eyles says the practice of using seclusion rooms should end because it is traumatic and dangerous.

“It’s harmful for children. There is absolutely no data whatsoever to show that it improves student behavior. It doesn’t prevent behavior, it doesn’t solve behavior, it doesn’t make students safer, it doesn’t make staff safer,” Eyles said.

Right now, the only timeline set for the policy review is the September due date for schools to submit their updated plans for the management of student behavior.

The board of education will host a Town Hall on Tuesday, July 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm where parents can participate in a Q & A with board members.