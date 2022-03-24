NHCSO hosts multi-agency checking station, nets 91 total traffic citations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-agency Governor’s Highway Safety Program checking station located at 111 Military Cutoff Rd starting at 9:30 pm through 2:00 am this past Friday night.
The partnering agencies included: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Surf City Police Department, UNCW Police Department Burgaw Police Department NC SHP B6 New Hanover.
Here are the charges that came from this checking station:
- 10 DWI Citations
- 0 Under 21 DWI Citations
- 1 Speed Citations
- 0 Restraint Citations
- 12 No Operator’s License Citations
- 4 Driving While License Revoked Citations
- 18 Registration Violation Citations
- 0 No Insurance Citations
- 46 Other Traffic Citations
In total, there was 91 traffic citations.