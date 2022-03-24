NHCSO hosts multi-agency checking station, nets 91 total traffic citations

In total, there was 91 traffic citations.

Photo: Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-agency Governor’s Highway Safety Program checking station located at 111 Military Cutoff Rd starting at 9:30 pm through 2:00 am this past Friday night.

The partnering agencies included: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Surf City Police Department, UNCW Police Department Burgaw Police Department NC SHP B6 New Hanover.

Here are the charges that came from this checking station:

10 DWI Citations

0 Under 21 DWI Citations

1 Speed Citations

0 Restraint Citations

12 No Operator’s License Citations

4 Driving While License Revoked Citations

18 Registration Violation Citations

0 No Insurance Citations

46 Other Traffic Citations

In total, there was 91 traffic citations.