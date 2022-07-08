NHCSO spends morning patrolling waterways, rewarding kids with free ice cream coupons

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took to the water Friday morning to patrol the waters surrounding the county.

In addition to searching for boaters in need or in violation of laws, the Sheriff’s Office was also on the lookout for kids practicing safety.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, their Marine and CAP Unit’s spent part of the morning handing out free ice cream tickets to children wearing their life jackets.

The gesture left both the officers and kids with long-lasting smiles.