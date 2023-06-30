NHRMC president Shelbourn Stevens no longer with Novant Health

Shelbourn Stevens (Photo: Peyton Furtado/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A spokesperson with Novant Health confirmed Shelbourn Stevens is no longer employed with Novant Health.

Shelbourn Stevens served as the president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Coastal Market.

“We appreciate his contributions to our organization over the years,” a spokesperson shared in a statement.

Jeff Lindsay, Novant Health’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, will lead the coastal market of Novant Health in the interim while the organization searches for a replacement.

Lindsay has worked in healthcare for nearly 30 years and has been part of Novant Health since 1996.