NHSO: Ashley High student arrested for bringing gun to school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a student for bringing a gun to school.

Kshaun Ahmad Williams is charged with felony possession of a weapon on school campus, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“All three of those changes, the first is a serious felony, the second is also a felony, and the third is a misdemeanor. All three of those will be put before a judge tomorrow for now. The magistrate has heard this case at the direction of detectives, and he is being held without bond,” said District Attorney, Ben David.

According to the sheriff’s office, the assistant principal of Ashley High School requested Williams to come to his office for being suspected of vaping. While looking for the vape pen, the assistant principal located a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The assistant principal immediately called for SROs to come to his office. The sheriff’s office says the SROs secured the weapon and Williams was detained.

Williams is at the New Hanover County Detention Facility where he received no bond.

“Schools need to be a safe place for learning, and when that is threatened, we will punch back. What you are going to see over the next 24 hours is my prosecutors meeting this in a courtroom, and in the days ahead I’m confident you will see that we intend to pursue maximum justice on anyone who would be doing this in our schools,” said District Attorney, Ben David.