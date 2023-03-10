NHSO deputy involved in collision near 3rd and Castle Streets

Sarah Johnson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a wreck Thursday night in Wilmington.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman said the two-car collision happened in the area of 3rd and Castle Streets and caused moderate damage.

Police said it appears a vehicle pulled out in front of the deputy.

The NHSO deputy was transported to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center to get checked out, but there were no serious injuries.

