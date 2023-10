NHSO welcomes K9 ‘Mac’, named for David MacAlpine who died of COVID in 2021

K9 Mac has been added to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office family (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The newest member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office family is named for a beloved former member.

K9 Mac is a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer from Croaita, named for Deputy David MacAlpine.

MacAlpine died of COVID complications in 2021, serving with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years.