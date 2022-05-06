Nir Family YMCA announces free teen memberships this summer

Nir Family YMCA entrance (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (News Release) — The Nir Family YMCA is offering free summer memberships to teenagers ages 13 to 15 years. This free membership will give teens access to the Nir Family YMCA (2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403) during specific summer hours to the following amenities:

• Swimming Pools

• Basketball Courts

• Racquetball and Handball Courts

• Teen Fitness Classes

• YMCA Alley (indoor games and activities)

• Free Wifi and More!

“From hurricanes to the pandemic, the past few years have presented unrest and seclusion in our communities. We believe in inclusion and hope that this initiative will provide teens a place to learn, grow, and thrive this summer while reconnecting with friends in a safe, stable environment,” said Corey Maarschalk, YMCA Youth Services Executive Director.

“The YMCA is thrilled to provide teens with the opportunity to engage in programs that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility,” says Shannon Berg, Nir Family YMCA Executive Director. “We are committed to developing young leaders and providing avenues for young people to grow and succeed.”

Free summer teen memberships are available for June 3 – August 26 during the following hours:

Mondays – Thursdays

1:00pm to 4:00pm

Fridays

1:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturdays – Sundays

1:00pm to 5:00pm

Registration is required and space is limited.

Visit www.ymcasenc.org/teens to learn more about our teen memberships and to register online.

For questions, please call the Nir Family YMCA at (910) 251-8196