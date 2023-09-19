NIR Family YMCA celebrates completion of pool renovations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After 4 months and more than $1 million, the NIR Family YMCA celebrated the completion of its pool renovations.

The pool was built back in 1991 and was in need of upgrades.

Among those upgrades include new drains, paint, and the installation of two large fans and several retractable roof panels, which will allow more light and air into the space.

“I think a lot of it is about experience,” Shannon Berg, the Y’s executive director said. “When you come into somewhere you want to experience great customer service of course, but also to make sure that your environment is safe and up to par to what you should experience when coming to the YMCA.”

The pool will open to the public on Wednesday, September 20th.

The second phase of the renovations will focus on adding a new hot tub to the complex.