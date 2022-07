No injuries reported after house struck by lightning in Southport

(Photo: Southport Fire Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Around 8:00 am this morning, units with the Southport Fire Department responded to a structure fire they say was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews say they found light smoke and damage to the home when they arrived.

The Department says crews battled extreme weather conditions to fight the fire, with heavy rain and lightning still in the area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with the blaze.