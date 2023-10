No injuries reported in boat fire at Carolina Beach Inlet

(Photo: MGN Online)

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire in the Carolina Beach Inlet Friday afternoon.

Multiple fire units responded to the fore around 1 pm. When they arrived, everyone had already evacuated the burning boat and no injuries occurred.

Once the fire was extinguished the boat was towed to the NC Wildlife Ramp.

The fire is being ruled accidental at this time.