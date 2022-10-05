NOAA awards aquaculture grants to NC Aquariums for saltwater fish breeding

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has received grant money (Photo: WWAY)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquariums are receiving funding over the next three years to build capacity to sustainably breed saltwater fish species and to raise awareness of aquaculture through public engagement.

The funding is part of a $750,000 grant awarded to a group of seven facilities by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

With this support, the Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and on Roanoke Island will increase staffing on their animal care teams and expand breeding programs. In partnership with North Carolina Sea Grant, the Aquariums will engage aquarium visitors and their local communities about these important initiatives.

“Our Aquarium team is committed to sustainably breeding species that are of value to public aquariums and commercial fisheries,” Director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Hap Fatzinger said. “This opportunity to put more resources into the aquaculture programs at the North Carolina Aquariums, especially in raising public awareness, is important to our mission to inspire appreciation and conservation of our aquatic environments.”

Aquaculture is the breeding and rearing of fish, shellfish, and other organisms. For commercially valuable species it can reduce pressure on wild populations. For public aquariums, aquaculture provides a sustainable way to provide animals for their habitats. It also presents a unique way to engage the public about sustainable seafood choices.